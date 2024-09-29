Fighting Cancer in Style

Formality and elegance was the theme for a fund-raising event to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Saturday night supporters of the Love, Chloe Foundation gathered for a Gold Ribbon Gala which consisted of auctions, dinner, drinks, and more.

Founder and President Heidi Feyerherm-Smith tells KSAL News an associated Gold Ribbon Golf event that occurred September 20th, was their largest ever with 53 teams and 212 golfers that participating. . All the proceeds made from the golf and gala event are combined in support of Kansas families that are navigating through a childhood cancer diagnosis and treatment. By the end of the night, more than $145,000 was raised.

The funds aid the “Monkey in the Chair” program which helps school-age children across the nation stay connected with their peers while they are away from school. This includes a large stuffed monkey that takes the child’s place in the classroom. Over the last 14 years, it has continued to grow across the U.S. and has recently created partnerships in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Japan. The program started back in 2009 in memory of Chloe.

Love, Chloe Warrior Wagons were also highlighted. Warrior Wagons assists families with a diagnosis by being provided with a wagon filled with snacks, travel essentials, travel games, clothing, awareness items and more. It also includes a $250 in restaurant gift cards and a $500 visa card. The foundation delivers wagons all across Kansas.

Proceeds also help towards research that helps find better treatment options for children diagnosed with cancer.

Guest speaker Alexis Burkholder presented to the audience her battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. September 2009 was her diagnosis, but she overcame by being declared cancer free by year’s end. This month marks her 15th year without any relapse. Burkholder earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pittsburg State University back in May 2022. She now commits her career to nursing as a way to give back for the care she received during her treatment while encouraging cancer survivors, patients and families.

Feyerherm-Smith would like to remind people that when a child is diagnosed, income in the family is extremely affected and hopes everyone can help in any kind of way.

To make a donation to the Love, Chloe Foundation go to https://lovechloe.org/donate