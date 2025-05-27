Fight over a Phone Leads to Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after a domestic argument took a violent turn.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Brady Hawk was arrested after reportedly causing injury to a 26-year-old female.

Police say the two were arguing at a residence in the 500 block of E. Ellsworth when Hawk forcibly took her phone and began to back down the drive. The woman reached into the car’s window to grab the phone and fell to the ground when Hawk stopped the vehicle.

The woman suffered scrapes to her legs and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

The man is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery and robbery.