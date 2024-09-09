Fight Leads to Search, Drug Charges

An altercation at the intersection of Antrim Avenue and 4th Street leads to a search warrant and the arrest of a Salina man on multiple charges.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL that 30-year-old Justin Smull was arrested on Friday after a fight prompted a neighbor to call authorities. Police say Smull and a 31-year-old man were fighting outside a home in the 200 block Antrim.

Smull fled the scene but was picked up at his home in the 1200 block of N. 4th Street. Officers obtained a search warrant and found drugs inside his residence including cocaine and marijuana.

He’s now facing charges of aggravated battery and distributing narcotics.