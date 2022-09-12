Salina, KS

Fiery Truck Crash

KSAL StaffSeptember 12, 2022

A Salina man escaped a firey crash uninjured after losing control of his ’69 Chevy pickup.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Friday evening around 8:35pm the 19-year-old driver was southbound on Holmes Road when he lost control of the truck after hitting a portion of the road with washboard conditions near Water Well Road.

The Chevy C-10 fishtailed and skidded onto its side, catching fire in a ditch. The driver was able to exit without being hurt.

The truck is a total loss.

 

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

