Fiery Truck Crash

A Salina man escaped a firey crash uninjured after losing control of his ’69 Chevy pickup.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Friday evening around 8:35pm the 19-year-old driver was southbound on Holmes Road when he lost control of the truck after hitting a portion of the road with washboard conditions near Water Well Road.

The Chevy C-10 fishtailed and skidded onto its side, catching fire in a ditch. The driver was able to exit without being hurt.

The truck is a total loss.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office