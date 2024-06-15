Picture Perfect Day at Festival

The 48th Annual Smoky Hill River Festival is in full swing and big kids and little kids alike are finding ways to celebrate the sights and sounds of Salina’s epic party in Oakdale Park.

Kansas City Folk-Pop band “Barnaby Bright” kept spirits bright on Friday and Saturday with their driving acoustic sound and harmonies.

“Duke Otherwise” had the kids running and jumping as they used their ‘monkey spray’ and ‘bear spray’ to keep each other safe near Arty’s Stage for kids.

Six-year-old Julius Stoddard of Salina dances up a storm as a new friend joins him for a jig while “Pretend Friend” plays their hot brand of Bluegrass on the Eric Stein Stage.

The Smoky Hill River Festival runs through Sunday in Oakdale Park.