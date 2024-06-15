69 MPH Wind Rolls Through Salina

Severe thunderstorms moving across Central Kansas caused damage and at least one injury in parts of Salina late Saturday afternoon, including at the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Storms started forming by about 3:00. The main threat was wind, with a gust of 69 miles per hour clocked at the Salina Regional Airport.

In North Salina, in the area of 12th and Walnut and 12th and Iron, there were numerous large limbs down and at least two large trees.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson tells KSAL News there was significant damage, and one minor injury. There were 8 – 10 tents which sustained major damage in Oakdale Park, and a large amount of artwork was destroyed. A large limb fell and hit one person, who suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Anderson said multiple people have been pitching in and helping get things cleaned up.

Activities at the River Festival are scheduled to resume at 6:00.

Blowing dust also caused visibility issues, and a semi rolled onto its side on Interstate 135 near the Magnolia Street exit.