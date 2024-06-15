Festival Features Fun For All

It was a successful first full day of the 48th Smoky Hill River Festival.

After about 3/4 of an inch of rain drenched the area late Thursday night, there was a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, creating ideal conditions for a large crowd that mingled among 125 exhibiting artists from 23 states, including 58 first-time artists.

There was also a full day of food and entertainment, including music on multiple stages that concluded with Monophonics, a psychedelic soul band from San Francisco, hosting a party onstage.

Saturday started early with the 43rd Smoky Hill River Run. The event included a two-mile walk, children’s races, and a two-mile and five-mile electronically timed race.

First Treasures, a special patron tent for kids 4-13 years old opens Saturday morning. Participants can select hundreds of items priced from $1 to $5, provided by exhibiting artists.

After being the day with the patriotic sounds of the Salina Municipal Band on the Eric Stein Stage, Saturday Night features country up and comer William Beckmann.

Sunday is the most chill day at the Smoky Hill River Festival. Enjoy no lines at the food vendors or kid’s activities, make your final art purchases, and celebrate Salina’s music scene with local bands.

Salina Arts & Humanities staff have prepared one last scavenger hunt for Festival goers to participate in with 275 glass tuits. If you find a tuit it’s yours to keep.

Music lovers will another full day of entertainment, with Papa Green Shoes wrapping things up at 3:30.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ($20 at the gate) or daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. General Festival hours are Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 12, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Visit the Festival website for more information, https://www.riverfestival.com/.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE