Fieldhouse Founder to be Honored

A man instrumental in making the Salina Fieldhouse a reality will be honored with a statue at the facility. The Brian Richardson sculpture will be installed in the near future.

This week Salina City Commission approved and accepted the bronze statue to be placed on the east side of the Fieldhouse. Art Services Coordinator for Salina Art and Humanities Crystal Hammerschmidt told city commissioners, the installation process will be “low cost.”

President of United Capital Management, Chad Koehn led efforts to raise money for the commissioning of the Brian Richardson sculpture.

Richardson is known for his work in establishing The Salina Fieldhouse and revitalizing downtown. He has led efforts in economic growth and development projects for the city. Richardson also purchased a dilapidated hotel at the corner of 5th and Iron and remodeled a former grade school into apartments around central Salina. His efforts have positively impacted the community.

The statue was crafted by artist Tim Chapman of Hays, KS. It was unveiled to the public at The Sullivan at United Capital Plaza back on March 28th.

