Field of Candidates Set in U.S. House Races

The field of candidates for Kansas’ U.S. House seats is set.

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt won yesterday’s Republican primary for the Second Congressional District seat and will take on former Kansas Democratic U.S. Representative Nancy Boyda in November.

Incumbent First District Congressman Tracey Mann won the Republican primary in his district, and Prasanth Reddy won the Republican primary in the Third District and will take on Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids in the general election.