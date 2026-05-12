FHSU to Host Financial Aid Workshop

Fort Hays State University will be hosting a free, live webinar to help students and their families navigate Financial Aid and how to pay for college. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m.

As the landscape of higher education funding continues to evolve, FHSU is committed to transparency and student success. This event is designed specifically for incoming students, applicants, and their families to navigate the complexities of college costs, federal policy shifts, and the path to a debt-conscious degree.

The workshop will be hosted by the university’s top financial experts: Chantelle Arnold, Director of Financial Aid, and Dane Lonnon, Director of Student Fiscal Services. Together, they will cover everything from initial grant applications to final fund disbursements.

“Our goal is to pull back the curtain on the financial aid process and replace confusion with confidence,” said Chantelle Arnold, Director of Financial Aid. “With the specific shifts we’ve seen in the 2026-27 FAFSA, it is more important than ever that students have a clear roadmap. We want our future Tigers to start their journey at Fort Hays State focused on their education, not stressed by their paperwork.”

The event will feature:

Financial Aid Basics: A deep dive into the Cost of Attendance (COA) and the difference between “free money” (grants and scholarships) and borrowed funds.

The 2026-27 FAFSA Update: Critical insights into the “Big Three” changes affecting federal aid eligibility and priority deadlines.

Navigating the Workday Portal: Guidance and information regarding student account billing, payment options, and financial aid disbursement, all accessible in the Workday student portal.

A live Q&A session: An interactive open forum where attendees can ask questions for live answers from the Directors.

Fort Hays State University continues to be a leader in affordability across the Midwest. This workshop serves as a vital resource for students, their families, high school counselors, and community college advisors to support their students in the transition to higher education.

Registration Information:

The event is free and open to all FHSU applicants and interested students. For more information, email FHSU Online at [email protected] or call 785-628-4291. Register online now to save your spot: www.fhsu.edu/online/events/