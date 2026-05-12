SES to Honor Retirees

The USD 306 Southeast of Saline School District will honore four retiring staffers this week.

According to the District, those retiring include:

Todd Baird

Wade Caselman

Mitch Gebhardt

Roger Stumpf

All are invited to celebrate four incredible careers, and are invited to come and celebrate the lasting impact they’ve had on USD 306 students, staff, and the community.

Please stop by to thank them for their years of dedication and wish them all the best in retirement.

The event will be Wednesday from 3:30 till 5:00 at the Southeast of Saline Commons.