FHSU Planning Online Open House

Fort Hays State University Online invites prospective students to explore their future during the annual Online Open House.

According to the school, this year’s Online Open House will be on Tuesday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. CDT. The virtual, drop-in event is designed for prospective undergraduate and graduate students interested in either on-campus or online programs.

Participants can customize their experience by joining specific sessions that align with their unique academic and career goals.

Event Highlights:

Live Department Presentations: Live sessions with faculty from Nursing, Psychology, Allied Health, Teacher Education, Leadership, History, and more.

Financial Aid Workshop: Expert guidance on applying for and securing aid.

Student Success Resources : Explore tutoring, career services, and health and wellness support.

Admissions Access: Get real-time answers on the application and enrollment process for all FHSU programs.

Scholarship Opportunities: All attendees will be entered into a scholarship drawing and may participate in the FHSU Discovery Quest Challenge for additional opportunities to earn scholarships toward their FHSU education.

Register today to reserve your spot: https://www.fhsu.edu/online/open-house/

About FHSU Online: Fort Hays State University is a leader in distance education, offering over 200 affordable, high-quality degrees and certificates. With a century of experience and a commitment to student success, FHSU delivers the best value in education, anywhere. Learn more at fhsu.edu/online.