FHSU Hosting Online Open House

Fort Hays State University will host an open house for online students this week. The event is planned for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the school, during this virtual drop-in event prospective online students will have the opportunity to:
- Join Q&A sessions with academic department chairs to learn about online programs (undergraduate and graduate)
- Get your questions about the admissions and application process answered by advisors.
- Learn more about financial assistance and scholarships to help support your educational journey.
- Discover resources for online students, including tutoring, Health & Wellness, Library, career services, and more.
Swag and scholarships will be given away throughout the event.