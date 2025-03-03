FHSU Hosting Online Open House

Fort Hays State University will host an open house for online students this week. The event is planned for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the school, during this virtual drop-in event prospective online students will have the opportunity to:

Join Q&A sessions with academic department chairs to learn about online programs (undergraduate and graduate)

Get your questions about the admissions and application process answered by advisors.

Learn more about financial assistance and scholarships to help support your educational journey.

Discover resources for online students, including tutoring, Health & Wellness, Library, career services, and more.

Swag and scholarships will be given away throughout the event.