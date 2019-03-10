FHSU Brings in New Chief Communication Officer

Scott Cason, currently the chief marketing officer at Texas A&M University-Commerce, was announced today by Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason as the new chief communications officer for the university.

President Mason said Cason would take up his post at the end of this month.

“I am immensely grateful to President Mason and the university community for this opportunity,” said Cason.

“I look forward to the important work of advancing the Fort Hays brand, communicating the immense value of the student experiences we offer, and working with our alumni and friends to strengthen their ties to this great university.”

Cason will be tasked with leading the transformation of the Office of University Relations and Marketing into a more strategically focused agency responsible for all aspects of university communications and marketing.

“I am pleased to appoint such an innovative and strategic leader,” said President Mason.

“Scott’s breadth and depth of experience, along with his creative leadership style, make him uniquely qualified to lead efforts to further our strategic communications and marketing initiatives in ways that are progressive, proactive, and innovative. His skill set will amplify our efforts to tell Fort Hays State University’s compelling story,” she said.

Cason’s career began in the U.S. Navy as an officer and helicopter pilot. He later led a team of Navy recruiters in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

He changed careers in 1993 to become a public school teacher before beginning what he calls his third career – higher education marketing – in 1999.

Since then he has worked at large and small public and private institutions, in the corporate sector, and as a marketing and enrollment consultant in higher education.

He has been at Texas A&M-Commerce since 2016.

Cason holds a B.S. in marketing from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and an M.A. in teaching from Otterbein University, Westerville, Ohio.