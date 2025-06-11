Festival Prompts Road Closure

The Smoky Hill River Festival is prompting a temporary road closure.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Kenwood Park Drive will be closed on Thursday, June 12, at 3 pm through Sunday, June 15, at 9 pm to allow pedestrians safe access to and from the Smoky Hill River Festival as they enter the park on the Event Center Bridge.

From the North, the public is encouraged to access event parking lots using The Midway, South Kenwood Park Drive, and Bob Flaherty Drive. From the South, enter the parking lot using West Kenwood Park Drive and Bob Flaherty Drive.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband, available for $20 at the gate, or daily wristband for $10. Children 11 and under get in free.

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 12, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the 40th Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music will start at 5:45 with a special guest who has been invited to perform.