Festival is Juggling Act of Art, Music and Food

Smoky Hill River Festival goers had to juggle hundreds of choices on Friday, the first full day of the four-day party in Salina’s Oakdale Park. With three stages of live music, roaming performers and hundreds of Art and Craft vendors, patrons had a chance to work up a sweat and then cool down under the shade trees.

The Indie rock group Me Like Bees tears it up on the Eric Stein Stage Friday afternoon, giving way to the night’s headliner The Freedom Affair.

Elijah with the Clan Tynker group pulls off the old ‘fish in a barrel’ trick for some delighted youngsters.

“Sticks” the enormous white dog welcomed in the crowd near the Mulberry Street entrance. He’s part of the “Who Let the Dogs Out” collection by Juniper this year.

More than 20 site-specific outdoor Art Installations will surprise Festival-goers around every corner across Oakdale Park.

New Art Installations include:

“Salina Downtown Inc. Trash Corral Collaboration” by Mindy Allen

“Tool trailer mural” by Scribe

“Crazy Cool Crochet” by Tamara Kingery-Gonzales

“Who Let the Dogs Out” by Juniper

“TJ” Tangpuz

There are 35 food vendors, including 7 who are new to the festival. Whether you’re craving some mouth-watering Korean Corn Dogs, sizzling Teriyaki Steak and Chicken on-a-stick, authentic carne adovada street tacos, or the playful crunch of roasted spicy peanuts, there’s something for every foodie. And let’s not forget the fried Oreos or new whimsical drinks—a Cotton Candy Bomb or a Sour Gummy Surprise.

On the morning of Saturday, June 14, Salina Regional Health Center will host the 44th Smoky Hill River Run. The event includes a two-mile walk, children’s races, and a two-mile and five-mile electronically timed race.

Register online at https://srhc.com/riverrun/.