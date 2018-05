Feeding Salina’s Hungry Children

Officials Tuesday celebrated Salina’s summer effort to feed hungry children. Free summer lunches are again available at multiple locations for children who are out of school.

USD 305 Director of Food and Nutrition Services Laine Norris told KSAL News that the summer lunch program, which has been going on in Salina for over a decade, is important to the community. “Nutrition does not take the summer off,” she said.

Crispitos, a menu favorite during the school year, topped the menu on Tuesday. There was also a surprise dessert, ice cream donated by Highland Dairy. Norris smiled and said “ice cream is always good, in moderation”.

New at the lunch locations this year is a reading program. Volunteers will read books to the children at selected locations, and cooks are also available for check-out.

Things to know about the summer lunch program:

Lunches will be served from May 29 through July 20 from 12:00 -12:30 p.m. at all sites. All sites will be closed on July 4.

Breakfast will be served only at Cottonwood Elementary School and Central High School from 7:45-8:15 a.m. from May 29 through June 29.

FREE meals are for all children ages one through eighteen. Adults are welcome to eat lunch for $3.75 and breakfast for $2.00. There are no income or registration requirements to receive meals.

One day each week volunteer readers will be at Heartland Early Education (Monday), Schilling Elementary (Tuesday), Sunset Elementary (Wednesday) and Oakdale Elementary (Thursday). Youth will receive a free book to take home.

Serving Sites:

Cottonwood Elementary – 215 S. Phillips, east side entrance

Heusner Elementary – 1300 Norton, north doors by art room

Oakdale Elementary – 811 E. Iron, west doors off Penn Street

Schilling Elementary – 3121 Canterbury, side door by gym

Sunset Elementary – 1510 W. Republic, south door to cafeteria

Heartland Early Education – 700 Jupiter, north double doors off Venus

Central High School – 650 E. Crawford, south student entrance

Church of the Cross – 1600 Rush, southeast door

Salvation Army – 1137 N. Santa Fe, front door

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer. Salina USD 305 and Heartland Early Education partner with the Salvation Army, Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Church of the Cross and Salina Area United Way.

The summer menus are available online at www.usd305.com, by following the Summer Food link.