A federal judge is striking down a Kansas law that required voters to show proof of citizenship.

The judge ruled that the law violated the 14th Amendment and the National Voter Registration Act. Under the law, voters had to show a passport, birth certificate or other proof of citizenship in order to register to vote.

The law was championed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach who led President Trump’s defunct Commission of Election Integrity.

Source: MetroSource News