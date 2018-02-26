Salina, KS

9th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerFebruary 26, 2018

Another person on the February list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught. The latest arrest now makes nine for the month of February.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Miranda Goldsmith. She was wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,685 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Goldsmith, Miranda, Michelle – Felony PV Poss Meth

 

 

