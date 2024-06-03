Election Field Set

Following the Monday noon deadline to file to run for office, a couple of more candidates entered to run in local races and a candidate for the state legislature will not run for re-election.

Along with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs this cycle.

According to the Saline County Clerk’s Office, one local legislative race will be uncontested with incumbent Steven Howe the only person to file for the 71st District seat. Additionally, incumbent Susan Concannon is not on the ballot for the 107th District seat. Here are the local candidates for federal and state legislature:

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracey Mann (R)

Eric Bloom (R)

Paul Buskirk (D)

Kansas Senate District 24

J.R. Claeys (R)

John Baker (D)

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Clarke Sanders (R)

Lori Blake (D)

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Gerald Johnson (R)

Dawn Wolf (R)

At the county level there will be three uncontested races. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has no opponent in a bid for re-election, nor does Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss. Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois is not running for re-election, and Anthony Newell is the only candidate on the ballot to replace him.

Saline County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

Richard A Buck (R)

Cynthia Huebner (R)

John Reynolds (R)

Saline County Clerk

Jamie Doss (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)

Saline County Sheriff

Roger Soldan (R)

Saline County Treasurer

Anthony “Tony’ Newell” (R)

There are some key dates to remember leading up to the August primary election.

July 16th – Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 primary election.

July 17th – First day of advance voting for the primary election. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin.

July 30th – Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot for the primary election.

August 5th – In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m. for the primary election.

August 6th – Primary election.

You must be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to vote in the primary election. Currently there are only two races in Saline County which will be on the primary ballot, both Republican. Saline County Commission District 3 and Saline County Attorney. Otherwise, there is at least one candidate filed for all of the open positions.

Once the primary election is complete, there are some key dated leading up to the November general election. They include: