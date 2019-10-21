Feauto and Herrera earn KCAC Football weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Johnny Feauto (SR/Boulder, Colo.) and Juan Herrera (JR/Salinas, Calif.) were named as the KCAC Football Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their efforts in a 45-21 win over Southwestern on Saturday.

This is the third time this season Feauto has earned the offensive honor, and second straight week. He was 27-of-37 throwing the football (.730 comp pct), and threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns as the Coyotes beat Southwestern 45-21. His 27 completions was the first time since 9/16/2017 that a KWU QB completed more than 25 passes. He also added 48 yards rushing on six attempts. Feauto had 443 yards of total offense in the game, outgaining Southwestern’s entire team by 138 yards.

Herrera had a great day doing special teams for the Coyotes. He averaged 46 yards per punt on five punts which included a 67-yarder. He also did a good job on kickoffs working to strategically place kicks instead of just booming them through the end zone. He was 6-for-6 on PATs and 1-for-1 on field goals in KWU’s 45-21 road win at Southwestern.

The victory improve the No. 2 ranked Coyotes’ record to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the KCAC. The Coyotes head to Kansas City on Saturday, taking on Avila at 1 p.m.