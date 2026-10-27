Fe For a Cure Raises Record Amount

The annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk, held September 19 ,raised a record-breaking $100,686 to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to race organizers, registrations, memorial/honorary ribbon sign sales, donations and raffle items generated $50,686. An additional $50,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor has brought the event’s fundraising total to $100,686.

Since its inception, Fe for a Cure has raised a total of $501,415. Thanks to generous support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of registrations, donations and sales of memorial/honorary ribbon signs and raffle tickets are directed to support patient programs and services at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

This year’s event also set new participation records with 1,479 registered participants and 174 volunteers helping make race day a success. Participants traveled from 83 Kansas communities and 11

states to be a part of the event. “You can clearly see the impact cancer has on our community each and every year at Fe for a Cure,” said Marla McElderry, executive director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “Welcoming participants from across the region and beyond speaks to the compassion and commitment people have for those facing cancer.”

A Corporate Challenge is held in conjunction with Fe for a Cure that recognizes area Small, Mid- sized and Large businesses with the most participants. Forty-nine different businesses participated in the Corporate Challenge this year. The winners were: