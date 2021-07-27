Fe For a Cure Event Cancelled

The annual Fe For A Cure 5K Race/Walk benefiting patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, planned for September 18, has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Organizers say, however cancer doesn’t stop for COVID, and local patients still need support.

“The uncertainty about COVID spread in the fall, and the fact that many of our participants are current and former cancer patients weighs heavily on our decision,” said Tom Martin, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “Unfortunately cancer has not been canceled and local patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center still need our support.”

Those who would like to support patients are asked to donate the amount they would have given through their entry fees – $25 for adults and $10 for children – for participating in the race. Donations of any amount are welcomed. One hundred percent of these donations are used to support local cancer patients. Checks can be mailed to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, P.O. Box 618, Salina, KS 67402-0618 or donations can be given online at FeForACure.com.

For the second year in a row, the corporate underwriters for the Fe For A Cure have allowed their gifts to be redirected to support cancer patients. This year’s underwriters are: Gold Medal – Hutton Construction, Salina Supply Company; Silver Medal – Empower Retirement;

Bronze Medal – Advantage Trust Company, Edward Jones, Eide Bailly, First Bank Kansas, JMH Cleaning. Special support also has been provided by Mac Steele.

The Fe For A Cure is sponsored annually by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, North Salina Community Development, Meridian Media and Kansas Wesleyan University.