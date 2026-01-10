FD Reorganizes Command Staff, Makes Promotions

The Salina Fire Department is reorganizing its command staff and chief officers, and has made multiple promotions within its ranks.

According to the agency, the promotions reinforce the department’s commitment to leadership development, operational readiness, and service to the community. As part of the reorganization, the following promotions

become effective Monday, January 12th:

Chris Stansberry — promoted from Battalion Chief to Division Chief of Operations

Nathan Komarek — promoted from Assistant Chief of Training to Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services

Wade Baringer — promoted from Captain to Battalion Chief

Michael Robinson — promoted from Captain to Battalion Chief

Sam Hoskins — promoted from Lieutenant to Captain

Shane Richards — promoted from Lieutenant to Captain

Josh Rogers — promoted from Engineer to Lieutenant

Limber Ibarra — promoted from Engineer to Lieutenant

Ryan Zrubek — promoted from Firefighter to Engineer

Robert Uhl — promoted from Firefighter to Engineer

Seth Myers recently completed the paramedic program at Hutchinson Community College and was promoted from firefighter/EMT to Firefighter/Paramedic.

“These promotions reflect the dedication, professionalism and leadership capabilities demonstrated by our personnel” said Fire Chief Shane Pearson. “Our department’s strength is anchored in the commitment of our personnel to uphold the values of the Salina Fire Department and the City of Salina while serving our community with mission focused professionalism.”

The Salina Fire Department congratulates each of the members who have been promoted and looks forward to their

continued service in their new roles.