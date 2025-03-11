“Father’s In Focus” Event Planned

An event specifically designed for fathers in Saline County is planned.

According to the Saline County Health Department, “Fathers in Focus” is designed to empower and inspire in the parenting journey.

Those who attend will not only indulge in a complimentary dinner featuring succulent beef brisket or tender pork ribs, but also will engage with fellow dads who share a passion for fatherhood.

At this event those who attend will:

Learn ways to be the anchor of strength and stability for your family.

Explore how to better support your partner and build lasting connections.

Gain tools for navigating mental health and fatherhood with confidence.

This event is more than just a meal, it’s an opportunity to gather valuable insights and practical tips that will elevate parenting skills. Plus, there will be a chance to win door prizes.

“Fathers in Focus” is a moment to connect, learn, and enhance your dad game.

“Fathers in Focus” will be held Friday, April 4th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Webster Conference Center.

_ _ _

Click Here to Register