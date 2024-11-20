Head On Crash Fatality

A 56-year-old man from Enterprise, Kansas was killed in an accident involving three vehicles on US 77 Highway Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old woman from Junction City was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Infiniti G37 driven by a 21-year-old man from Oklahoma.

The Infiniti entered the ditch and came to rest after striking a guard rail.

The Outback continued northbound and collided head on with a second vehicle, a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Bradley S. Linton of Enterprise. Linton died at the scene.

The driver of the Outback was injured and transported to the hospital in Topeka. The crash occurred near Junction City just before 5pm.