Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 72 °

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal Motorcycle, Pickup Crash

KSAL StaffJuly 27, 2021

A motorcycle rider from Solomon is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on old 40 Highway and Amos Road.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 45-year-old Jameson Holloway was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson westbound on Old 40 just after 5pm Monday evening when an eastbound pickup turned left in front of him.

Holloway was ejected off his Harley on impact and transported to Salina Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 87-year-old driver of a 2021 Chevy Silverado was not injured. He told deputies at the scene he did not see the motorcycle in time to stop.

Holloway was not wearing a helmet.

Morris Rasher of Solomon was cited after the accident for failure to yield.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Fatal Motorcycle, Pickup Crash

A motorcycle rider from Solomon is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on old 40 Highway and Am...

July 27, 2021 Comments

Fe For a Cure Event Cancelled

Top News

July 27, 2021

NASA Mission Basing in Salina

Top News

July 27, 2021

Extreme Heat Settling Into Area

Kansas News

July 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fatal Motorcycle, Pickup ...
July 27, 2021Comments
Extreme Heat Settling Int...
July 27, 2021Comments
59 New COVID Cases
July 26, 2021Comments
Free Bus Rides to Enrollm...
July 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices