Fatal Motorcycle, Pickup Crash

A motorcycle rider from Solomon is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on old 40 Highway and Amos Road.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 45-year-old Jameson Holloway was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson westbound on Old 40 just after 5pm Monday evening when an eastbound pickup turned left in front of him.

Holloway was ejected off his Harley on impact and transported to Salina Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 87-year-old driver of a 2021 Chevy Silverado was not injured. He told deputies at the scene he did not see the motorcycle in time to stop.

Holloway was not wearing a helmet.

Morris Rasher of Solomon was cited after the accident for failure to yield.