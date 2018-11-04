Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Bennington

An Ottawa County man was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Bennington Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Altima passenger car was stopped on K-18 Highway waiting to turn north onto 170th Road. The car made a left turn in front of an oncoming 1986 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the left side of the car.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 43-year-old Brian Montague from Delphos was killed.

No one on the car was hurt.

The crash happened at 1:48 Sunday afternoon on K-18 Highway bout 2 miles South of Bennington.