Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Bennington

KSAL StaffNovember 4, 2018

An Ottawa County man was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Bennington Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Altima passenger car was stopped on K-18  Highway waiting to turn north onto 170th Road. The car made a left turn in front of an oncoming 1986 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the left side of the car.

The motorcycle rider, identified as  43-year-old Brian Montague from Delphos was killed.

No one on the car was hurt.

The crash happened  at 1:48 Sunday afternoon on K-18 Highway bout 2 miles South of Bennington.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

