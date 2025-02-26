Fatal Crash Shuts Down I 70

A truck driver from New Jersey was killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old David Bridgeforth from New Jersey was driving a 2018 Hino box truck headed west on I 70. The truck left the roadway and entered the north ditch. It overcorrected, and rolled onto its passenger side. The truck came to rest blocking both lanes of travel facing southwest.

A Freightliner semi came upon the crash scene, and struck the crashed box truck.

Bridgeforth was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, 24-year-old Lazizion Vafoev from Pennsylvania, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was flown to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 in the morning on I 70 in Ellsworth County at mile marker 213.9, or 2.1 miles West of 12th Road.

Officials closed westbound I-70 between exit 219 at K-14 and exit 206 at K-232 in Ellsworth County for several hours because of the crash.