Fatal Crash in Construction Zone

One person was killed and two other were seriously injured in a head-on two-vehicle crash in a construction zone on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was headed west on I-70 It blew the front driver side tire, veered into the eastbound lane, and collided head-on with an oncoming Ford Bronco SUV.

The driver of the pickup, 72-year-old Robert Cleveland from Junction City, was killed in the crash.

Two people in the SUV, 46-year-old Robert George and 48-year-old Crystal Croninger, were transported to a Topeka hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 3:30 Monday afternoon on I 70 at milepost 298 in Geary County.