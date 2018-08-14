UPDATE: Salina Woman Killed in Crash

A Salina woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Michelle LaPierre was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, headed east on Crawford Street in the westbound lane of travel. She made an evasive maneuver, steering vehicle to the south.

The car left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

LaPierre, who was not buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 2:05 Tuesday afternoon, 2/10 mile east of Holmes Road on Crawford Street, or 2/10 mile east of the west Salina City Limits.

