UPDATE: Salina Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 14, 2018

A Salina woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Michelle LaPierre was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, headed east on Crawford Street in the westbound lane of travel. She made an evasive maneuver, steering vehicle to the south.

The car left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

LaPierre, who was not buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 2:05 Tuesday afternoon,  2/10 mile east of Holmes Road on Crawford Street, or 2/10 mile east of the west Salina City Limits.

ORIGINAL: Law enforcement is working a fatal crash east of Salina.

Police tell KSAL News first responders were dispatched at 2:05 Tuesday afternoon to the report of an injury crash on Crawford Street east of Salina.

A vehicle that was headed east veered left of center, then served back to the right. It went off the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

The driver was killed in the crash. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

The crash happened on East Crawford Street, 1/4 east of Holmes Road.

