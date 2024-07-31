Fast Times, High Scores at First Night of Rodeo

The Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo in Abilene got underway Tuesday. The first night was highlighted by fast times and high scores.

The results from night one include:

Bareback riding

1. Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas 85 points;

2. Bryce Eck, Redfield, Kan. 84;

3. (tie) Rhett Robbins, Brookville, Kan. and Runnells, Iowa 80 each;

Steer wrestling

1. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii and Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas 3.8 each;

3. Hadley Sanders, Liberal, Mo. 3.9;

4. Colton Swearingen, Cowlesville, N.Y. 4.1.

Team Roping

1. Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss./Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss. 4.2 seconds;

2. Gage Williams, Foster, Okla./Rowdy Jones, Tupelo, Okla. 4.5;

3. Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Okla./Rance Doyal, Kenebic, Okla. 4.7;

4. Peyton Holliday, Chouteau, Okla./Jhett Hillman, Oklahoma, Colo. 5.3.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Parker Kempker, Deer Park, Fla. 87.5 points on Andrews Rodeo Co.’s Capone;

2. Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La. 86.4;

3. Trent Burd, Madison, Kan. 85;

4. Keene Juesen, Malakoff, Texas 83.5.

Tie-down roping

1. Cole Walker, Sparta, Tenn. 8.7 seconds;

2. Coy Arnold, Abilene, Kan. 9.0

3. Austin Lawrence, Sperry, Okla. 10.8;

4. Dallen McIntire, Thayer, Iowa 11.5.

Breakaway roping

1. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Springtown, Texas 2.0 seconds;

2. Molly Hamilton, Shawnee, Okla. 2.2;

3. Jacoby Johnson, Mapleton, Kan. 2.3;

4. Shayla Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D. 2.4.

Barrel racing

1. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, Weatherford, Okla. 17.46 seconds;

2. Riley Youngman, Centuria, Wis. 17.56;

3. Kathleen Menard, Ocala, Fla. 17.69;

4. Cindy Patrick, Brooksville, Fla. 17.83.

Bull riding

1. Colton Byram, Mound City, Kan. 84 points; no other qualified rides.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo presented by Holm Automotive and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers of Salina continues July 31-August 2. The August 1 performance is the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night; funds will be raised for the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County. Following the August 2 night of rodeo, the Brady Nichols band will perform.

Rodeo tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-10. They can be purchased online at WildBillHickokRodeo.com and at West’s Country Mart, Lumber House – True Value, and Pioneer Farm & Ranch. For more information on the rodeo, visit the website.