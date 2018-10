A Kansas fast food restaurant employee is accused of adding a peroxide-based cleaner to a sheriff’s deputy’s drink.

Twenty-two-year-old Trevor Hockaday was arrested last month after he allegedly tampered with the beverage while working in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s in Iola.

Authorities say the deputy consumed the drink and suffered flu-like symptoms.

Hockaday is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and he could face 55 to 247 months in prison if convicted.