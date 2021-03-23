Farm Expo Underway in Salina

It’s show and tell time for hundreds of agricultural dealers and vendors at the 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo.

The event was an early COVID-19 casualty last year – but is back in full swing with everything from full size farm equipment to freshly made breads on hand inside and around the grounds at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Shannon Campbell with Styria Bakery in Denver says it’s great to be back in Salina. “Good to see some familiar faces and the pace seems to be picking up.” Chad Titterington, inventor of the Original Bucket Stool was on hand to pitch his handy tool for work and play.

Ag Hall is home for plenty of green toys for the farm and ranch as well.

The Mid America Farm Expo, featuring hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. It annually attracts over 8,000 people and supplies an economic boost to the area.