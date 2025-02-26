Farm Expo Turns 60

The highly anticipated Mid America Farm Expo is returning to Salina, Kansas, from March 26-28,

2025, bringing together farmers, agribusiness professionals, and agricultural enthusiasts for three days of cutting-edge innovation, valuable networking, and industry insights.

Held annually, the Mid America Farm Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary and has become a pivotal event for anyone involved in the farming and agricultural sectors. This year’s Expo will showcase a wide range of exhibitors, including the latest agricultural technologies, equipment, machinery, and services, aimed at helping the farming community improve efficiency and sustainability.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Explore Innovations: Discover the latest products and services that are transforming the agricultural

landscape.

• Engage with Experts: Attend informative sessions featuring thought leaders and industry experts

discussing topics such as Kansas forage & grassland, irrigation, agricultural law, and farm succession

planning.

• Network with Peers: Connect with fellow professionals, suppliers, and farmers to exchange ideas,

create partnerships, and expand business opportunities.

• Hands-On Demonstrations: Participate in live demonstrations of advanced farming equipment and

technologies.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the farm equipment displays, will include a variety of programs and/or seminars. Wednesday morning’s session will be Kansas Forage & Grassland Council Talks with a panel of experts from across the region and will be held on the 2 nd floor of Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Wednesday afternoon will host a Central Kansas Irrigation Panel in the 4-H Building with a panel consisting of Dr. Johnathan Aguilar, KSU Extension Irrigation Specialist; Mark Billinger,

KDA Assistant Water Commissioner, and Ryan Flickner, KFB Senior Director of Public Policy & Central Kansas Farmer.

On Thursday, Washburn University’s Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation, Roger McEowen, will discuss Hot Topics in Agricultural Law at 10:30 on the 2 nd floor of Tony’s Pizza Events Center . In addition to the morning session, McEowen will be discussing farm succession planning at 1:30pm in the 4-H Building. To conclude the 60 th Annual Mid America Farm Expo, there will be a Women in Agriculture session on Friday morning at 10am, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2 nd floor.

The Expo began 60 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display at the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts a few thousand attendees over the three days. “I think there’s a misconception that agriculture is a dying industry, when of course here in the Midwest we know that couldn’t be any further from the truth,” Renee Duxler, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “The Farm Expo continues to evolve as the industry evolves with advanced technology, innovative methods, and emerging research. The Farm Expo is a great place for farmers and

industry leaders to capture that knowledge.”

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in the Agricultural Hall at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot. There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm March 26, 9am-5pm March 27, and 9am-2pm

March 28. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.