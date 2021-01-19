Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

Farm Expo Returns in March

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 19, 2021

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring.

After being one of the first of many events cancelled over concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, organizers are prepping for a return of vendors and patrons from all over the region.

Eric Brown, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that safety protocols will be in place as the agricultural world comes to town in late March.

 

In the past, the Mid America Farm Expo, has featured hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. Brown is hoping the Ag community will support the event as the nation swings closer to normalcy.

 

 

The Mid America Farm Expo will be held in and around the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 23, 24, 25 in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Farm Expo Returns in March

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring. After being one of the first of ma...

January 19, 2021 Comments

New Saline County Livestock & ...

Kansas News

January 19, 2021

Woman Arrested After Discharging a ...

Top News

January 19, 2021

Property Stolen From a Salina Motel

Kansas News

January 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Saline County Livesto...
January 19, 2021Comments
Property Stolen From a Sa...
January 19, 2021Comments
4 From Fla. Arrested on D...
January 19, 2021Comments
Gas Prices Increase
January 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices