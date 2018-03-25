Farm Expo Move-In Begins

Exhibitors are arriving to be a part of one of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest. Some of the Approximately 250 companies from around the United States who will be exhibiting their products at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center this week at the Mid America Farm Expo began arriving on Sunday. Approximately 350 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the variety of farm equipment displays, will include seminars on Farm Estate/Succession Planning, Cattle Handling, and Livestock and Grain Market Outlook. There will also be an opportunity for individuals to have their well water tested for nitrate and chloride all three days during the expo.

The Expo began 53 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts approximately 8,000 persons over the three days.

Exhibitors will spend all day Monday moving in and getting ready for the show, which opens Tuesday.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Mid America Farm Expo hours are 9am-5pm Tuesday March 27th, 9am-5pm Wednesday March 28th, and 9am-4pm Thursday March 29th.