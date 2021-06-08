Salina, KS

Farm Equipment Snaps Power Pole

KSAL StaffJune 8, 2021

Authorities are reminding citizens to be watchful and patient on county roads as field work increases and wheat harvest nears, more producers will be moving equipment around.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, power was briefly interrupted after a farmer struck a DSO pole with his tractor near Falun. Deputies report that around 2:30pm on Monday, the man was pulling a folded, field cultivator behind his Case IH tractor in the 2400 block of Falun Road.

The implement clipped the pole or line and snapped the pole, bringing the line down. “Thankfully nobody was injured,” Captain Hughes said.

DSO restored power to the area a short time later.

Hughes added, “It’s a good reminder to all of us that more farming equipment is on the move and we urge drivers around the area to be watchful and patient in the coming days.”

