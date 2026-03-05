Farm Bill Advances Out of Committee

A new farm bill has advanced out of a committee.

According to U.S. Representative Tracey Mann’s office, he voted to advance the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 out of the House Agriculture Committee. This legislation, which passed in the committee authorizes farm programs for the next five years.

Rep. Mann released the following statement after the vote.

“The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 is about supporting American agriculture and the rural communities that power it,” said Rep. Mann. “After strengthening the farm safety net last year in the Working Families Tax Cuts, this legislation builds on our progress by investing in rural development, expanding market access, lowering energy costs, and ensuring producers have the tools they need to stay competitive. I am especially proud that this bill permanently moves the Kansas-born Food for Peace program to USDA, prioritizing American-grown commodities and restoring the program to its original mission. Kansas farmers and ranchers feed, fuel, and clothe the world, and this Farm Bill brings much-needed certainty to the producers who keep America’s food supply strong.”

The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026:

Builds on the historic agricultural investments included in the Working Families Tax Cuts

Completes overdue reauthorization of key farm bill programs across conservation, rural development, research, trade, energy, and specialty crops

Permanently moves Food for Peace to USDA, prioritizing American-grown commodities and cutting unnecessary bureaucracy

Expands market access for U.S. agriculture by strengthening export promotion programs and reducing trade barriers

Improves access to credit for farmers and ranchers while supporting young and beginning producers

Invests in rural communities through stronger broadband, rural health care access, water infrastructure, and workforce development

Promotes precision agriculture, research, and innovation to keep American producers competitive

Supports voluntary, locally led conservation programs that protect working lands without adding unnecessary regulations

During his opening remarks, Rep. Mann emphasized the need for the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, which delivers the certainty farmers and ranchers depend on, strengthens national security, and invests in rural America.

The bill now awaits consideration from the full U.S. House of Representatives.