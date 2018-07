A reception is planned for Salina’s outgoing city manager. The City of Salina will host a farewell reception for Jason Gage honoring his 13 years as Salina City Manager.

The public is invited to attend the farewell reception. It will be on Friday, July 27th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. inside Heritage Hall at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Gage is leaving Salina to become the city manager of Springfield, Missouri.