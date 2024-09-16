Fan Hits Cop at Football Game

A football fan’s behavior at Salina Stadium leads to his arrest on Friday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Jonathan Cordova of Mulvane was taken into custody during the Salina South – Maize South football game.

Police say Cordova was asked to leave the venue after complaints from other fans. A resource officer and a member of security staff approached him again outside the stadium to tell him he needed to leave the property.

He became combative and hit the officer and security guard before he was tased, twice and taken into custody. The female officer suffered a contusion above her eye while the security guard had a cut to his head.

Cordova is facing a series of charges that could include battery on law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.