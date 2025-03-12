Familia Toys Opens Friday

A new toy store will open this Friday in downtown Salina.

From toys, puzzles, devotionals, books, journals, puppets, stuffed animals to games and so much more, Familia Toys will offer it all to the public this Friday on March 14th. Co-Owner Eric Swenson tells KSAL News, he owns the business with his wife Yesica and they decided to start the store after many years of consideration. The couple are Salina natives and thought to bring a toy store back to the city after the discontinued, “Toy Parade” store.

“Toys are all about building connections and they help spark joy in people’s lives” said Mr. Swenson.

Mr. Swenson commented that they will provide a wide spectrum of services for all age groups.

Familia Toys will have their grand opening on Friday, March 14th from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Familia Toys will also open on Monday, March 17th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm for “Spring Break” (Monday is NOT apart of their regular days of operation).

Days & hours of operation:

Tuesday & Wednesday | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday & Friday | 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday | 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News