False Report Lands Woman in Jail

A Salina woman is facing charges for giving a false report to authorities.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Ronika Trembley was arrested on Sunday after officers made three visits to her residence in the 600 block of W. Iron about domestic disturbances.

Police say Trembley then convinced a relative to call authorities to tell them she had been battered by a 48-year-old male.

Officers determined the allegations were false and took her into custody for providing false information to police.