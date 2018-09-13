Salina, KS

Fallen Troopers Being Honored

Todd PittengerSeptember 13, 2018

An event at the Kansas State Fair on Thursday was the first of several which will be happening across the state over the next several weeks.

An event honoring the Kansas Highway Patrol’s 10 fallen troopers was held. It was attended by family members of the honored troopers. Governor Jeff Colyer and Colonel Mark Bruce spoke at the event, which also was attended by current and retired KHP personnel.

In the most recent legislative session, Senate Bill 375 was passed through the Kansas Legislature, and signed into law by Governor Jeff Colyer, designating memorial highways for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s 10 fallen troopers, and one Johnson County Sheriff’s Master Deputy.

For the next several weeks, the patrol will be hosting similar events around the state near where each trooper is buried. The Thursday event honored Trooper Conroy O’Brien.

The memorial highways honor Bernard Hill, Maurice Plummer, Larry Huff, Conroy O’Brien, Jimmie Jacobs, Ferdinand “Bud” Pribbenow, Dean Goodheart, John McMurray, James Thornton and Brandon Collins.

The highways include stretches in the Lawrence, Hutchinson, Manhattan, Wichita and the Kansas City area.

 

