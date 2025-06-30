Fallen Deputy to Be Escorted Home

A fallen Kansas Sheriff Deputy will pass by Salina as he is escorted back home to Phillipsburg from Wichita on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the fallen officer escort of Deputy Brandon Gaede will include the Kansas law enforcement, and larger first responder community. It will travel from Wichita to Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel in Phillipsburg. Deputy Gaede died in the line of duty on June 27.

The escort will leave Wichita at approximately noon on Tuesday, and travel north on I-135 through Salina. They will continue west out of Salina on I-70 to exit 159 at Hays, then go north on US-183 to westbound US-36. The escort will enter the city of Phillipsburg from the east on US-36/State Street.

During the escort, motorists traveling along this route may experience delays.

Deputy Gaede was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday night.

The Phillips County Sheriff Office has parked Gaede’s patrol vehicle in front of the Phillips County Courthouse in Phillipsburg. Anyone who wishes to politely give their respect or place flowers is welcome to do so.