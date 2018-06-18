Salina, KS

Fallen Deputies Remembered

Metro Source NewsJune 18, 2018

Kansas residents are remembering two deputies killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds of people, including Governor Jeff Colyer, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey, attended a candlelight vigil for fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King Sunday night outside Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall.

Rohrer and King were shot and killed Friday when an inmate apparently grabbed one of the deputy’s guns and opened fire. The inmate was shot and wounded during the incident, and charges are expected to be filed this week.

The two fallen Wyandotte County deputies will be laid to rest later this week. A joint funeral will take place at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Parking for the service will be available at the nearby Kansas Speedway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

