Fall Gas Prices Predicted to Fall

KSAL Staff August 25, 2019

Experts are predicting relief at the pump this fall.

A new forecast by the American Automobile Association says prices may drop as much as 25-cents per gallon this autumn.

National gas prices are expected to fall after Labor Day because of a decrease in demand, and because of a shift in September to cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gas.

According to AAA the national gas price average, which is already 15-cents cheaper than just five weeks ago, is poised to continue pushing less expensive due to several factors, including less expensive crude oil prices, the drop-off in gasoline demand after Labor Day and the move to winter-blend gasoline. AAA forecasts the national average to drop to $2.40 or lower this fall.

Experts warn the optimistic outlook depends on hurricane activity, which is expected to be above normal this season.

 

Fall Gas Prices Predicted to Fall

