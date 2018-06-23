Falcons Show No Rust, Start Hooper Showcase with Two Wins

Mother nature was not a friend to the Salina Falcons, preventing them from seeing the field for nine days.

Salina didn’t have any cobwebs to shake off.

Starters Zach Farmer and Cason Long combined for a two-hitter, Ben Driver and Layne Haddock drove in four runs each, and the Salina Falcons continued their perfect season with 19-0 night to start the Hooper Showcase. Salina handled the Kansas Senators 9-0 while whipping Wellington 10-0.

Farmer set the tone right away, striking out the side in the opening stanza. The Senators aided Farmer as a passed ball allowed center fielder Haddock to score to put the Falcons ahead 1-0.

Salina broke the contest open in the fourth when pinch hitter Brayden Pavey recorded a RBI knock. Haddock followed with a bases-clearing double, propelling the Falcons to a five-run inning. Driver ended the game with a two-RBI double in the fifth.

Haddock went 1-for-1 with three RBI and two runs. Driver was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Farmer tossed all five innings, scattering two hits with nine strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Salina ended the game early, scoring seven runs in the second frame. Salina needed just five hits to put up 10 runs, but that’s only because of five Wellington miscues.

Haddock scored twice with a RBI. Driver was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI. Ethan Kickhaefer went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Cason Long didn’t allow a hit in four innings, striking out four Wellington batters while allowing four walks.

Salina is now 15-0.