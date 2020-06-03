Falcons Open Season with Sweep at Hutchinson

Baseball is back in Salina.

The Salina Falcons opened their 2020 season with a sweep Tuesday in Hutchinson. Salina claimed the first contest, 4-3, and recovered from a seven-run hole in the nightcap to grab a 12-11 win. The finale was called after the conclusion of the sixth inning because of a two-hour time limit.

Salina wasted no time getting on the board in the opener, jumping out to a 2-0 lead off an RBI triple from Nolan Puckett and a Jonas Baughman RBI. Jovan Suarez padded the cushion with an RBI single in the third.

Hutch battled back with a pair of runs in the third and tied the game in the fifth, setting up a game-winning score by Salina’s Cole Schneider on a wild pitch in the sixth. Pacing the Falcons offensively was Puckett, who went 2-of-3 with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Salina had an early 4-2 advantage through three innings. Hutchinson fired back with a nine-run fourth to go up 11-4.

The Falcons didn’t quit, chipping away at the deficit with a pair of runs in the fifth. The sixth frame featured fireworks as the Falcons plated six runs, jumping back ahead by scoring two off an error. Hutch loaded the bags in the bottom half of the inning, but Puckett nixed the scoring threat with a strikeout.

Suarez was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kade Barber was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Up next: Salina (2-0) hosts Minneapolis on June 10 at Dean Evans Stadium. First pitch at 6 pm.