Falcons Fall in Home Opener

Excitement filled Dean Evans Stadium for the Salina Falcons’ 2020 home debut.

The North Central Blues had a blast, too.

North Central spoiled Salina’s special day, thumping the Falcons 13-2 in four innings and 7-1 in six for the nightcap on Wednesday night. With the two losses, Salina dropped to 2-2 on the season.

The Blues kicked off the scoring in the top of the second. With the bases loaded, Carter Taplin laced an RBI single to right field. Dylan Rinker followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, putting North Central on top 2-0.

Salina fought back in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Anglin scored on a balk to get the Falcons on the board. Nathan Farmer roped a single to left field, tying up the game at 2-all.

North Central pulled away from there, plating nine runs in the third to create a large cushion. The Blues racked up 11 hits by 10 different players. Robbie Keener was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Nine different players drove in runs. Jared McCartney earned the win, tossing four innings, allowing four hits, two runs with five strikeouts.

Cade Hannert took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, and eight runs. Anglin was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

North Central 7, Salina 1

North Central’s pitching unit dominated in the nightcap. Spencer Davidson, Dylan Rinker, and Kaden Griffin combined for a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Davidson set the tone, fanning six Salina batters. He retired 11 Falcons on 53 pitches in three innings of work. Rinker gave up the lone hit and run of the game, but notched the win in two innings.

The Blues broke the game open with a four-run second frame, and never looked back. North Central had just four hits for the night, but each one proved to be deadly. Carter Taplin went 1-for-2 with two RBI. Dylan Rinker was right there with him, going 1-for-2 with a pair of runs driven in.

Salina’s Nolan Puckett had the lone hit and RBI in the fourth frame. Puckett also was on the mound. He recorded 1 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, and four runs.

Up next for the Falcons: Alumni Game on Saturday, June 13 starting at 7 pm.